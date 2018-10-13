Nana Patekar exits Housefull 4

bollywood

Nana Patekar who has been accused of harassment by Tanushree Dutta has quit the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4

Nana Patekar, who has been accused of harassment, has quit Housefull 4. His son Malhar Nana Patekar on Friday announced the veteran actor"s decision of "stepping out of the project and the reason behind it.

"Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.

The Welcome Back star has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Earlier this week, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Patekar at the Oshiwara Police Station over the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree.

Director Sajid Khan, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, on Saturday stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, without mentioning any name, had urged the producers of 'Housefull 4' to cancel the shoot until further investigation.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of Housefull franchise since the inception, returned from a family holiday on Thursday night. After landing in Mumbai, he read about the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in the film industry, and how his director Sajid Khan's name was also a part of it. Reacting to it, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account on Friday morning and requested the producers to cancel the film's shoot until further investigation. The 51-year-old actor also affirmed that he will not work with proven offenders.

This is what Akshay Kumar's tweeted: "I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve [sic]."

