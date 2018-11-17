MeToo: Nana Patekar refutes Tanushree Dutta's allegations to women's commission

national

In a fresh development, Maharashtra State Commission for Women has confirmed that Nana Patekar has responded to its notice sent to him on October 9. Patekar is accused of molestation and sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, who took the country by storm and set the ball rolling for Bollywood's #MeToo movement by recounting what had happened to her 10 years ago on the sets of the movie Horn OK Pleaseee. After Dutta, many women came out with their #MeToo stories.

In Dutta's case, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Patekar, Rakesh Sarang, Samee Siddiqui and Ganesh Acharya. The commission had sent a notice to all of them; Siddiqui and Patekar have replied, with the latter, in his two-and-a-half-page response, denying all allegations.

Patekar's lawyer Advocate Rajendra Shirodkar said, "We have submitted our response to the commission and informed it that the matter is sub judice. An FIR also is registered in the case, and hence, details of the incident can't be revealed."

