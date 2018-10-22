Mumbai police gets original of Tanushree Dutta's 2008 complaint against Nana Patekar

national

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

In a major development in actress Tanushree Dutta's molestation case against actor Nana Patekar, the police have officially procured the original letter Dutta had given to Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) a day after the incident occurred in 2008. Sources revealed the police will also record the statement of representatives of CINTAA, in office in 2008, to know the findings of the Association's official probe in the case.

A top Mumbai Police source said, "When Tanushree visited Oshiwara police station for the first time, she had given us a copy of her previous complaint, which she had submitted at CINTAA a day after the incident in 2008. On the basis of that complaint, a fresh FIR was registered against Patekar, because even then she had clearly mentioned how he had molested her."

The actress had given the police a photocopy of the complaint earlier, and they have now procured the original.

Evidence needed in other cases

According to the police, some evidence is needed to file an FIR in such cases. While in Dutta's case, officers found an old letter containing the same allegations, they are trying to procure something in other years-old cases, after taking accusers' written complaints, to be able to file FIRs.

An officer said, "If we take FIR in every case without inquiry, it will be difficult for us to investigate. Hence, we have asked the complainants to give us some piece of evidence at least."

The case

A case was registered against Patekar and three others for allegedly molesting Dutta on the sets of a movie on October 10. Dutta has accused Patekar of sexually harassing her, an officer said. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Oshiwara police station against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director of the movie Rakesh Sarang under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

