Nana Patekar reiterates his stand, denies harassment allegations

Nana Patekar also added that his team of lawyers has asked him to refrain from giving out further comments to the media

Denying allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta, Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar on Monday said that the truth behind what happened ten years ago won't change. Speaking to the media, Patekar said, 'The truth which was there 10 years back stands true even today'. He also added that his team of lawyers has asked him to refrain from giving out further comments to the media.

Refusing to take any questions Patekar left the venue on being asked about Tanushree's police complaint. Scores of media personnel flocked him for a comment but to no avail. The 'Krantiveer' actor pushed away mics as he made his way out and refused to divulge further details. This was Patekar's second appearance after Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations of harassment against him. Earlier, he was swarmed by media personnel on Saturday as he arrived at Mumbai airport after shooting for his upcoming film 'Housefull 4' in Rajasthan.

"I have already given the answer for this 10 years back. A lie will remain a lie,' Patekar had stated. Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008. She also accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number for the movie. As a retort, Patekar has slapped her with a legal notice, while Tanushree filed a police complaint about the issue on Saturday.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor has also claimed that she and her family were attacked after she declined to perform some intimate steps with the veteran actor. Earlier today, the producer of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, Samee Siddiqui, submitted his response to Tanushree's police complaint and stated that she wasn't molested and is raking up the issue for publicity.

The row between the two has B-Town divided with celebrities having divergent views on the issue. While the likes of Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have come out in Tanushree's support, others like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan preferred to dodge questions pertaining to it.

