Nandish Singh goes de-glam for Super 30

Playing the role of Pranav Kumar, Nandish Singh's look was revealed in the recent trailer song Paisa Paisa from Super 30 and he also uploaded a picture of his look on his social media.

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu who had taken a break from television for the last few years is looking unrecognisable in his debut film Super 30. Playing the role of Pranav Kumar, Nandish's look was revealed in the recent trailer song Paisa Paisa from the film and he also uploaded a picture of his look on his social media.

While most actors want to look perfect in their debut film and work for months and years towards it, it takes some guts for a good looker to deglamorise for the role in his debut film. In fact, looking at Nandish it seems that the actor has gone tan for his look and we hear that Nandish had to really work on his look.

Our source informs us, "It took the creative team multiple tries to get the look right. Nandish was equally involved to make sure that the look would be perfect. After multiple tries and a few days of experimentation, the entire team finally felt that they had the perfect look for their Pranav Kumar."

Nandish can be seen playing Hrithik's brother in this biopic, which is a story of Anand Kumar and Pranav Kumar and the educational Super 30 programme. Super 30 released on July 12, and also has Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

