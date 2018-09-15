Nandita Das wants to invite Manto's family to express her gratitude

bollywood

Keen that Manto's daughters make it from Pak for the premiere, director Nandita Das requests Indian High Commission to facilitate their visas

A still from Manto

As the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto gears up for release next week, filmmaker Nandita Das is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Saadat Hasan Manto's daughters - Nighat Patel, Nuzhat Arshad and Nusrat Jalal - witness her labour of love. mid-day has learnt that Das has filed a request to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to facilitate the visas for the trio to attend the India premiere of the biopic.

A source from the film's production unit reveals, "The film's premiere is scheduled for September 17 in Mumbai and September 19 in Delhi. Nandita has written to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with the request. The visas are yet to come through."



Nandita Das with Nusrat Jalal, Nuzhat Arshad and Nighat Patel

Das visited Karachi this year as part of the Indian delegation for Pakistan International Film Festival, and has been part of many cultural exchanges between the two countries. Having known Manto's family for several years, Das wants to invite them to express her gratitude. "I had the generous support of the Manto family who shared much material without which I would not have been able to show the father and the husband that he was. It would mean a lot to me to be able to share the big day with them. I am keeping my fingers crossed," said Das.

Arshad said that it is important for her to experience the film: "Nandita worked closely with us and ensured that the depiction of Manto was as accurate as possible." Jalal added, "I hope the film makes people on both sides of the divide think and absorb. There are lessons to be learnt from the brutality of what happened in 1947."

