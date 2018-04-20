Nanu Ki Jaanu: Get set to scream and laugh with Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa!

Returning to the big screen after a two-year-long hiatus, Abhay Deol is set to sweep cinephiles away with his charm with Nanu Ki Jaanu. The film also features Patralekhaa



Returning to the big screen after a two-year-long hiatus, Abhay Deol is set to sweep cinephiles away with his charm with Nanu Ki Jaanu. The film also features Patralekhaa. Ten years after the success of Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, the team behind the film - apart from Deol, also including Manu Rishi Chadha and Faraz Haider - is back with a one-of-its-kind horror comedy, a genre less explored in Bollywood. Interestingly, Haider was the first assistant director on the film.



Haider says, "Nanu Ki Jaanu is a movie made for the masses. It is a supernatural venture, but is still realistic. It also has an emotional undertone. It is a horror film, but you will laugh while watching it. I am sure people will like this film." Producer Sajid Qureshi adds, "Inbox Pictures thrives to give viewers a new and delightful experience, and Nanu Ki Jaanu should be a must-watch this weekend."

Deol and Patralekhaa are known to choose distinctive roles. While there were five films scheduled to hit screens this weekend, now, only two ventures will release. The development will invariably give Nanu Ki Jaanu a boost. The film is set to hit screens today.

