Naomi Osaka finds cooking comforting, creates own recipe amid lockdown

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has been making the most of the forced break due to the global pandemic to improve her cooking skills. "When you're on the road as much as I am, having the chance to be home and cook is really relaxing and comforting," she said.

In fact, Naomi has created her own recipe for risotto which she recently shared with Glamour magazine. She has named the dish RisottOsaka. The ingredients she used to make it are — sliced ribeye steak, shrimp, onion, heavy cream, butter, whole milk, grated pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese and sushi rice.

Talking about the dish, Naomi, said: "I love the texture and comfort of risotto, but I put my own spin on it. I added protein that you don't normally find in risotto, changed up the cheese, and I use sushi rice. This is a good time to experiment, and you can substitute items in this dish that you may have in the house. You may have leftover steak or shrimp in the freezer, or you could add in chicken."

