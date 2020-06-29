Narasaraopeta Engineering College Making Lives Easier through Digital Education!

The Narasaraopeta Engineering College in Guntur has paved a new era by improving the educational foundations in these tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the college conducting regular online classes, helping students out with subscriptions to various online learning platforms like that of Coursera, Udemy, and the likes, along with participation in several e-learning workshops, the Narasaraopeta Engineering College has hit the top spot in providing their students with top quality digital education! They have been successful in providing the students with online lessons on Machine Learning, Big Data, MATLAB, Industrial training, AutoCAD, and much more!

The college has been able to take a step towards various innovative teaching platforms that are based on different types of technology and tools. The consultants and professors working here in this college make use of video conferencing platforms such as those of Zoom and WebEx. However, they have now shifted to other sorts of learning systems like Google Classrooms, Blackboard, etc.

They have been successful in maintaining the student’s level of interest and discipline in the respective academic courses, the college faculty has also been conducting online examinations using different software like Proctorio. Transforming the contemporary and traditional ways of teaching into modern and technical systems consisting of interactive environments, has been the main aim of NEC during these tough times. They have been working day and night to provide the students with a comfortable study environment in such a way that not a single student is left out. Although this is a new way of learning and teaching, it is quite easy to follow their strict academic curriculum every day. The students can also easily get their hands on e-learning mockups for students as well as for teachers with a close association with various online mentors and educational experts on a number of different online platforms.

The world of education has been completely derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, as expressed by the Vice Chairman of NEC, Mr. M. Chakravarthi. He also spoke of the role of teachers during these times, how the teaching community must come together to help the students create a stable career in the future. The institute has been able to form long term partnerships with other e-learning institutes such as Coursera to enable the students to get to know more about the different courses that will be effective in their education.

There also are various certification courses available at NEC in association with famous institutes like MIT, Harvard, NPTEL, Stanford, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IEEE, and many more. Due to this tremendous effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the world, job offers are expected to decrease sharply. It is here where the educational institutions are to play a major role in pushing the students to be motivated and help them to deploy skills and tools that they will be able to use during these challenging and changing times, and the NEC has been working towards that at a speedy rate!

For more information you can visit the college website https://www.nrtec.ac.in/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever