Narendra Jha's prayer meet: Bollywood and TV celebs pay their respects

Narendra Jha passed away due to a sudden heart attack at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Nasik on Wednesday



Narendra Jha

A prayer meeting was held here on Sunday for Bollywood actor Narendra Jha who passed away last week with many personalities from the industry in attendance. From filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor K.K. Menon, Raza Murad, Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh, Amit Behal, Neetu Chandra, Manoj Joshi among many others were present there at the meet in the ISKCON complex in Juhu.

Jha passed away due to a sudden heart attack at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Nasik on Wednesday. He was 55. Born and brought up in Delhi, Jha acted in films like Haider, Raees, Mohenjo Daro, Kaabil among others.

He worked with iconic filmmakers like Shyam Benegal in the film Neta Ji Shubhash Chandra Bose, The Last Hero and one of his play Samvidhaan where Narendra played the character of Mohammed Ali Jinnah. He was signed up for the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Race 3 among other projects.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever