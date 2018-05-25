Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, leaves Twitterati fuming

Taking cognizance of the same, the government sources have expressed regret on the portrayal of the ânoble gestureâ in poor light and âtrivialisingâ it by certain quarters



The viral fitness challenge 'HumFitTohIndiaFit' drew a mixed response from the citizens across the nation. Where a section of society is enthusiastically posting their fitness videos on the social media, the other is criticising the same.

Taking cognizance of the same, the government sources have expressed regret on the portrayal of the ‘noble gesture’ in poor light and ‘trivialising’ it by certain quarters. The sources said such reaction is saddening when the government is keen to encourage the youth to take more physical activities in order to promote fitness.

"Taking into account the health profile and the lifestyle of people, especially the youth in urban areas, the Government is keen to encourage them to take to more physical activities,” the government sources said.

They asserted that both work and workout can go hand in hand anywhere- be it home or office adding that a few minutes of workout would is not a ‘waste of time’ rather increases productivity both at the individual as well as organizational levels.

Scores of people took to their social media handle to express their views after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Indian Skipper Virat Kohli fitness challenge.

A tweeter user condemned Prime Minister Modi for it said termed him ‘unfit for the post of the prime minister.’

‘You've failed your most important fitness challenge - being fit to be Prime Minister,’ a Tweeter user said. Another Tweeter user questioned Prime Minister Modi’ s silence on the Tuticorin incident and responding on ‘some futile fitness challenge’.

‘Nothing wrong if Prime Minster responds to Virat's fitness challenge. What is wrong is that he failed to respond to challenge of Tuticorin mass murders but found time to take part in some futile fitness challenge. But being silent when mass killings happen isn't new to him?’ he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fuel challenge.

Rahul took a jibe at the Prime Minister after he accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response,” Rahul Tweeted.

The challenge 'HumFitTohIndiaFit' went viral on social media after Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted a video message on his Twitter, urging the citizens of India to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

