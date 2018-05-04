Narendra Modi accuses Congress of insulting national heroes
Addressing an election rally in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said the Congress had questioned the genuineness of the surgical strikes
Union Minister and BJP leader Sadananda Gowda campaigns for party candidate Aswathnarayan in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI
Playing the nationalism card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of "insulting national heroes" and the Indian Army by "questioning" the veracity of the cross-border surgical strikes. He also said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi "disrespected" the national song.
"Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and V K Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign. They neglected General (K M) Cariappa," Modi told an election rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
Invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the prime minister said the independent India's first home minister was instrumental in forcing the Nizam of Hyderabad, who controlled the region where Kalaburagi is located, to accede to the country. "But one family in the Congress loses its sleep whenever Sardar Patel's name crops up," he said.
Seeking to appeal to patriotic sentiments of voters, the prime minister raked up the issue of cross-LoC surgical strikes, claiming the Congress questioned the genuineness of the assault by the Indian Army.
"They sought proof about the genuineness of the surgical strike. Bodies of Pakistani soldiers were carried on trucks, a newspaper said that...and they need proof?" he said.
Cong urges EC to act against BJP
A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission officials and demanded action against the BJP, alleging that it had issued advertisements in clear violation of the model code of conduct and criminal law. The delegation comprising senior party leaders Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari apprised the officials about the advertisements issued by the BJP. They alleged the advertisements aimed to "vitiate and communalise" the atmosphere in Karnataka a week before the state assembly elections.
The war of words continue
Rahul Gandhi
'The BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) duo doesn't care about Karnataka's aspirations, it only cares about polarising the state to win the elections'
'The Prime Minister has nothing to say about Karnataka and has no plans for the people of the state. That is why he resorts to personal attacks against me. His jibes are unbecoming of a Prime Minister'
Narendra Modi
'Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Cong government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state'
'They (Congress) talk about Dalits but the BJP wins confidence of the people. When the BJP is elected the lotus blooms and people prosper but when the Cong wins only a few families shine'
