Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, President Kovind pay tributes to Ram Jethmalani

Former Union Law Minister and veteran criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, confirmed advocate Ashish Dixit. He was 96. He was elected in 2010 as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He was born on September 14, 1923, in Sindh, Pakistan and completed his L.L.M. from the S.C. Shahani Law College in Karachi. In 1977, He was first elected to the Lok Sabha.

I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Narendra Modi took to social media platform, Twitter and condoled the death of veteran criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani. In a series of tweets, Modi said: "In the passing away of Ram Jethmalani, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject.



hah also took to the micro-blogging site where he said that Jethmalani's death was an ""irreparable loss to the entire legal community". "He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family," he added.

Ram Jethmalani ji’s passing away is a irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Nmn85ZUg4u — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. He passed away this morning at the age of 95.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath pic.twitter.com/Z0xCTm0R7q — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2019

Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. He passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/gfmKtjOmbL — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

President Kovind condoled the death of Former Union Law Minister on social media.

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2019

Ram Jethmalani had appeared for Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, convicted for the assassination of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi; Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict V. Sriharan alias Murugan; Harshad Mehta in the stock market scam; underworld don Haji Mastan in smuggling cases; and had argued for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani in the Hawala case.

