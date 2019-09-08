Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at his residence in Delhi. He was 95 years old. Pic/ANI

Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at his residence in Delhi. He was 95 years old. Ram Boolchand Jethmalani was born on 14 September 1923 and was a politician and lawyer. He has served as chairman of the Bar Council of India and India's Union Law Minister. Ram Jethmalani, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Mumbai was elected a member of parliament in the 6th and 7th Lok Sabha. He also served as Law Minister of India and Minister of Urban Development during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Recently, Ram Jethmalani had approached the Supreme Court against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision of inviting BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa to form a new government in the state despite being eight short of a simple majority in the assembly. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked Jethmalani to mention his plea on Friday before the bench concerned.

