Sumeet Vyas on playing Ram Jethmalani in The Verdict: Had references in close proximity

Belonging to a family of lawyers, Sumeet Vyas on not looking too far for inspiration for his act as Ram Jethmalani in The Verdict

After an array of bit-sized roles in Bollywood, Sumeet Vyas is set to return to the medium that was his claim to fame.

Essaying the role of Ram Jethmalani in Alt Balaji's web show, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, Vyas, we hear has left no stone unturned to play the part of the eminent lawyer. A source tells mid-day, "Given his [Jethmalani] poor health, he wasn't available to guide Sumeet through the part. This will be the first time that Sumeet will don the cape of a lawyer on screen. Interestingly, Sumeet belongs to a family of lawyers and judges.

That helped him to work on the role, and also helped him with the research." Vyas, we're told, worked on his dialogues along with his lawyer cousin to bring as much authenticity to his part as was possible. When asked, Vyas confirmed, "I began to hang out with my lawyer cousin who practices in Mumbai. I could grasp the basics by observing him and simply being in the company of a professional. It was educational for me. I was lucky to have such a great reference for my character within my family. I could learn the nuances more appropriately."

