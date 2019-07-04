The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati's fresh posters released. Check them out

web-series

The latest posters are out for AltBalaji's courtroom drama, The Verdict: The state vs. Nanavati and the makers are making sure that the excitement amongst the fans does not subside at all

Pic: Instagram/@altbalaji

The trailer of Alt Balaji's next web series, The Verdict vs Nanavati was received very well by the audience with a tremendous response from all across. Upping the ante, the makers have released fresh poster of the series which has fired up the Internet.

The new posters are hard hitting with a hint of cynicism which completely takes from the realistic storyline that the show portrays. Alt Balaji had earlier released individual character posters post the trailer launch and all of them are being well received- cutting through the curiosity with the need for me!

The fresh posters revealed on the makers' social media with the caption, "Presenting India of 1959. Independent yet patriarchal. Progressive yet conservative. It also gave the Indian Judicial System, the most debated case ever in its history. A case that had the society torn; Men vs Women, Parsis vs Sindhis, Moral ethics vs Legal justice.

Sylvia Nanavati was put on trial by the society, while it was actually the nation’s hero K. M. Nanavati, who pulled the trigger. Many judgments were passed outside the court, and the nation was raging with debates!

Get ready to witness a case that divided communities and opinions, while a nation deliberated who’s guilty and who’s innocent. #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati a case that divided India.Streaming Soon on Alt Balaji".

Also Read: Angad Bedi on playing a lawyer in The Verdict: Toughest to play real-life character

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and marks a landmark judgement in the history of India.

Also Read: Makeup artist Sanah Kewal transforms Angad Bedi into Karl Khandalavala

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates