The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati's fresh posters released. Check them out
The latest posters are out for AltBalaji's courtroom drama, The Verdict: The state vs. Nanavati and the makers are making sure that the excitement amongst the fans does not subside at all
The trailer of Alt Balaji's next web series, The Verdict vs Nanavati was received very well by the audience with a tremendous response from all across. Upping the ante, the makers have released fresh poster of the series which has fired up the Internet.
The new posters are hard hitting with a hint of cynicism which completely takes from the realistic storyline that the show portrays. Alt Balaji had earlier released individual character posters post the trailer launch and all of them are being well received- cutting through the curiosity with the need for me!
India of 1959: A growing country with a patriarchal society dominating it. Also, the year of India's most debated and controversial judicial case. Parsi Naval Commander Kawas Nanavati fired three gunshots at his wife's alleged extramarital partner, Sindhi businessman Prem Ahuja, leading to his death… Triggering a war of Communities, Genders, Moralities and Opinions. While the nation's hero stood on trial, the wife was blamed. This case sparked a national debate; the society and media passed the Verdict outside the courtroom before the jury could even decide if 'innocent or guilty'… #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati – The case that divided India.
The fresh posters revealed on the makers' social media with the caption, "Presenting India of 1959. Independent yet patriarchal. Progressive yet conservative. It also gave the Indian Judicial System, the most debated case ever in its history. A case that had the society torn; Men vs Women, Parsis vs Sindhis, Moral ethics vs Legal justice.
Sylvia Nanavati was put on trial by the society, while it was actually the nation’s hero K. M. Nanavati, who pulled the trigger. Many judgments were passed outside the court, and the nation was raging with debates!
Get ready to witness a case that divided communities and opinions, while a nation deliberated who’s guilty and who’s innocent. #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati a case that divided India.Streaming Soon on Alt Balaji".
Presenting India of 1959. Independent yet patriarchal. Progressive yet conservative. It also gave the Indian Judicial System, the most debated case ever in its history. A case that had the society torn; Men vs Women, Parsis vs Sindhis, Moral ethics vs Legal justice. Sylvia Nanavati was put on trial by the society, while it was actually the nation's hero K. M. Nanavati, who pulled the trigger. Many judgments were passed outside the court, and the nation was raging with debates!
Presenting India of 1959. An evolving country with a patriarchal society... A year that also gave India, the most debated case ever in its judicial history. A case that tore at the pillars of the society, where the genders, opinions, moral values, ethics, and communities stood divided! Sylvia Nanavati was tried by the society for a crime that her husband K. M. Nanavati committed, in one of the most controversial trials of the country. The patriarchal society judged the wife as guilty for being disloyal when it was their hero who had pulled the trigger. Get ready to witness a case that divided communities and opinions, while a nation deliberated who’s guilty and who’s innocent. #TheVerdictStateVsNanavati a case that divided India. #StreamingSoon #ALTBalajiOriginal Disclaimer - This show is based on true events and facts and reference to plots, incidents, and people shall be made. Any diversion or error is completely unintentional. We do not intend to be disrespectful to Indian Judiciary, Indian naval forces, community, religious sentiments or beliefs of any person.
Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and marks a landmark judgement in the history of India.
