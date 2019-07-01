Angad Bedi on playing a lawyer in The Verdict: Toughest to play real-life character

bollywood

Angad Bedi on staying true to his muse as he essays famed defence lawyer Karl Khandalavala in the web show, The Verdict, based on the 1959 Nanavati case

It is my most emotionally draining role" begins Angad Bedi, who has dived deep into the part of lawyer Karl Jamshed Khandalavala for ALTBalaji's ambitious outing, The Verdict — State vs Nanavati. If the case hit headlines for being modern India's first crime of passion, Khandalavala — as the defence counsel — shot to limelight for being the man who held Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati's fate in his hands.

Describing the challenges he faced to essay his role in the 10-part web series, Bedi says, "To portray a real-life character is the toughest job. It is easy to play your age. But here, I play [an older] man who is sure of himself and has never lost a case in his life. To internalise Karl, I spent time studying his body language. I also read up on the laws prevalent in the 1950s." Before the Manav Kaul and Elli AvrRam starrer went on floors, the actor and his styling team dedicated weeks to zeroing in on his look, modelling it on the ex-Air Force pilot. "We decided to stick to suits while playing with accessories. So, the rimless round spectacles were brought in, and a pocket watch was added to lend [an air of] arrogance."

Considering he has previously been part of the courtroom drama Pink (2016), the actor admits that he found himself turning to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer for inspiration. "In Pink, I was in the dock and Bachchan sir was the one questioning. During the shoot, I would keenly observe Bachchan sir. So, I took inspiration from his [lawyer] act and channelised it for my Karl act. The biggest challenge, however, was to stand up to Makarand Deshpande [who plays prosecutor Chandu Trivedi], who has had years of theatre experience. We had to be neck-and-neck in the courtroom sequences."

