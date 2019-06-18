This photo of seven-months-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi will brighten up this gloomy day

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's tiny tot, Mehr, turned seven-months-old today. Mommy Neha shared a picture of the baby girl and it's sure to melt your heart

Mehr Dhupia Bedi

Baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi has turned seven-months-old today and she's one of the cutest celeb babies in town. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them.

Mum Neha Dhupia surprised her Instagram followers with a cute photo of Mehr today. She captioned the picture as, "She has my heart .... #7monthstoday ... @mehrdhupiabedi" Well, looking at the picture, we must say Mehr has everyone's heart!

In the photo, Mehr wears a cutesy yellow t-shirt that says 'One of a kind' and while her back is to the camera, we all can only imagine how precious she must look. Neha Dhupia frequently shares photos of the little one on social media. She had shared one when Mehr had turned six-months-old too.

Also read: Neha Dhupia: My first trip abroad was to Mauritius, so is Mehr's

Neha had captioned the picture as, "Shape of my heart .... our baby girl #6monthstoday" The pic features herself with Mehr in daddy Angad's arms.

Isn't the family the cutest? Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their first baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, the Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media.

The couple wants Mehr to have a normal childhood. When questioned, Neha defended the move by saying, "Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't."

Also read: Photo: Neha Dhupia celebrates adorable Mehr's half birthday with husband Angad Bedi

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates