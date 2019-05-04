Neha Dhupia: My first trip abroad was to Mauritius, so is Mehr's

bollywood

Neha Dhupia on celebrating her first wedding anniversary with hubby Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Pic/Instagram

If their nuptials last year was an intimate affair, their first wedding anniversary won't be any different. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will be heading to Mauritius on May 6 for a week-long trip to celebrate their year of togetherness. Keeping them company in their we-time will be their six-month-old daughter Mehr.

"It's a tough flight for a little baby, but we are going to do it. It's Mehr's first trip abroad. The first time I ever travelled out of the country was Mauritius, and it is the same with my daughter. We had her passport made when she was a month-and-a-half old, and her photograph saw her all swaddled up in clothes," laughs the proud mommy.

She says the island nation is an ideal location as Mehr is growing up to be a water baby like Bedi and her. Having been busy with her chat show, Dhupia says the vacation will give her a well-deserved break with her family. "Ours is young love. Angad and I didn't spend much time with each other before our marriage. So this feels like our dating phase. Every day, I feel I can't love him more, but I just do."

