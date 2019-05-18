Photo: Neha Dhupia celebrates adorable Mehr's half birthday with husband Angad Bedi

bollywood

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account to announce to the world that her little princess, Mehr Dhupia Bedi has turned half-a-year old. The couple is celebrating their baby's half birthday

Neha Dhupia announced to the world that her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi has turned six-months-old. She pulled out a beautiful portrait and shared it on her Instagram account. Neha wrote, "Shape of my heart .... our baby girl #6monthstoday [sic]"

Neha's friends, Soha Ali Khan and Anaita Shroff Adjania reacted to this post in an adorable way. "Happy half-birthday to mehr [sic]," wrote Soha, while one of Bollywood's renowned fashion designer Anaita wrote, "Let the fun begin!" Actress and social activist, Dia Mirza also wished baby Mehr through three hearts emoticons.

The couple got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, the Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media. Although we see adorable pictures of star babies clicked by the paparazzi breaking the Internet on a regular basis, Angad and Neha have long ago decided to shield the little one from the media.

The couple wants her to have a normal childhood. When questioned, Neha defended the move by saying, "Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't."

Soha Ali Khan had celebrated Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's half birthday with a lovely post. Mira Rajput, too, had shared a photo of their son, Zain Kapoor turning six months old.

