See photo: Little Mehr cuddled in dad Angad Bedi's arms will melt your heart

bollywood

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a cute picture of daughter Mehr and husband Angad Bedi

Pic: Neha Dhupia's Instagram account

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter on Instagram. In the cute picture, we can see little Mehr curled up in daddy Angad's arms, looking over his shoulder. She captioned, "Her favourite place, daddy’s shoulders" and shared the photo with a heart emoji.

Neha's latest Instagram post captures the perfect bond shared between the father-daughter duo. The cute picture will surely bring a smile on your face.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia's daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi the toughest Roadie

The couple, who got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May, 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, the Tumhari Sulu actress regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Remember when she had posted the picture wherein Mehr is taking a nap on her father's chest? Take a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onNov 30, 2018 at 10:13pm PST

Although we see adorable pictures of star babies clicked by the paparazzi breaking the Internet on a regular basis, Angad and Neha have long ago decided to shield the little one from the media.

The couple wants her to have a normal childhood. When questioned, Neha defended the move by saying, "Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will be seen in the next season of Roadies Real Heroes.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia: Mehr is my priority, but I want to become a working mom

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates