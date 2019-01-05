Neha Dhupia's daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi the toughest Roadie

television

Barely two months old, Mehr Dhupia Bedi is likely to accompany Dhupia as she shoots for the stunt-based reality show across India

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

Battling the cold climes and harsh living conditions that a stunt-based reality show like Roadies poses makes the journey arduous for participants. But, for judge Neha Dhupia's tiny tot Mehr, it will be an experience of a lifetime (even though the 47-day-old may hardly remember any of it!)

New mother Dhupia — who wasn't aware of her pregnancy while pulling off stunts on the show in March 2018 — has kicked off work on the series' next edition, yesterday. Flying off to Delhi for the first round of auditions, Dhupia was accompanied by her tot as the latter took her first flight.

Before jetting off to the capital, the actor told mid-day, "My daughter and I are heading out for the Roadies auditions in Delhi. I need to set up things for Mehr before I start working. I am nervous, yet excited because she is travelling for the first time." The duo will be accompanied by Mehr's nurses, while father Angad Bedi will pay them a visit every now-and-then. The actor also adds that she is likely to have Mehr accompany her for the entire duration of the shoot.

Bedi says, "I will join them on Jan 7 in Delhi, and then head to Chandigarh. I will return to Mumbai on the 11th to start filming. We hope our daughter [enjoys travelling] so that she can accompany us wherever we go."

