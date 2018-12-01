Neha Dhupia shares adorable picture of newborn Mehr with Angad Bedi

bollywood

Neha Dhupia's latest post on Instagram features husband Angad Bedi and baby girl, Mehr

Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehadhupia.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi was recently blessed with baby girl Mehr, and just days after embracing motherhood, Neha dived deep into work. Neha's latest Instagram post captures the perfect bond shared between father-daughter duo. The cute picture will surely bring a smile on ones face.



Taking to her official Instagram account, the new mommy posted the picture wherein the little one is taking a nap on her father's chest. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The Tumhari Sulu regularly shares photos of her little munchkin on social media. A few days back, Neha Dhupia had introduced the tiny tot to the world by posting a picture of her tiny pink shoes, which read "Hello World" and captioned the photo, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed Mehr on November 18. The 38-year-old actor gave birth to the baby at Women's Hospital, located in Mumbai's Khar area. The couple had revealed the news of the pregnancy in August. "Here's to new beginnings #3ofUs #satnamwaheguru," Neha had posted on social media.

Angad and Neha got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi earlier this year and shared the happy news on social media.

