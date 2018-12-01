New mother Neha Dhupia back to work in less than 15 days after delivery

bollywood

In less than a fortnight, Neha Dhupia is facing the camera. She says she has been working non-stop since two decades, so why stop now?

Neha Dhupia

New mommy Neha Dhupia is back at work. The actor has been shooting for a brand endorsement. Neha delivered a baby girl, Mehr, on November 18.

Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy on August 24 with a quirky photoshoot along with husband Angad Bedi. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Neha Dhupia had revealed about the first person who learned about her pregnancy other than Angad. The 38-year-old actress also gave out her due date! When mid-day online asked Neha, when would she and Angad welcome their first child, she said, "Let's assume somewhere around children's day."

The actor, who got married to Angad Bedi this May, says she will soon get back to work after the delivery. "I am not going to take a sabbatical. I am going to be working all through, till I deliver, till the last moment. I will continue working after delivery, I have to support from my family and husband," she said.

