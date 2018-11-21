Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr looks simply adorable; Here's her first picture

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their baby Mehr. Her grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi shared the first glimpse of the new arrival by posting her picture on Twitter.

New parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Mommy Neha took to Instagram to introduce the little one to the world. She did so by posting an adorable picture of her shoes, which read 'Hello World.' The 'Tumhari Sulu' actor captioned the photo as, 'Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world'.

The 38-year-old gave birth to the baby on Sunday at Women's Hospital, located in Mumbai's Khar area. Until recently, she was busy with the third season of her talk show, 'No Filter Neha'.

While Angad Bedi too took to Instagram to share the picture of the newborn's feet only, grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi shared the first glimpse of the new arrival by posting her picture on Twitter. He tweeted Mehr's first picture on social media, captioning, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, who visited Neha Dhupia in hospital, posted a selfie with the couple. She wrote, "Happiest mum n dad @nehadhupia & @angadbedi .. tired n ecstatic at the same time.. ur baby is just beautiful (sic)"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had revealed the news of the pregnancy in August. The post by Neha read, "Here's to new beginnings #3ofUs #satnamwaheguru."

Angad and Neha got married in a quiet gurudwara ceremony in Delhi earlier this year and made the announcement on social media. "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalizing the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi,¿ read the statement.

