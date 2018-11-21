Photo: Twinkle Khanna gets early morning kiss from daughter Nitara

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna's latest post with daughter Nitara and her caption describing motherhood is winning the internet

Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/twinklerkhanna.

Twinkle Khanna keeps giving a sneak peek into her relationship with her daughter Nitara and family through Instagram photos. What enhances the beauty of those photos is the caption given by Mrs. Funnybones. Just like it, on Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her six-year-old giving a peck on her cheek.

Along with sharing the picture, Twinkle also spoke about motherhood. She put the entire feeling and emotions of being a mother in one caption. "This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay [sic]."

Recently, Akshay Kumar had also shared a video of Nitara working out at home. He had written, "Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia. [sic]"

Recently, she picked up daughter Nitara from her school in Goregaon and waited patiently with the other parents till the kids trooped out. No starry airs or backdoor exits. We are already liking this!

On the other hand, speaker at an event, Twinkle Khanna compared social media trolls to cockroaches. "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on," said the actress, who was present there to discuss on the topic, 'Social Media Trolling on Social Media Platforms'.

