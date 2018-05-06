Twinkle Khanna shares lil Nitara's picture with a brilliant caption!

It's always a delight to watch Twinkle Khanna share her daughter Nitara's photo on Instagram



Twinkle Khanna shared this picture of daughter Nitara on her Instagram account

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account is one place to get your sarcasm dose. The author-actress' social media handle is another medium that will tickle your funny bones. Her photos with daughter Nitara are the most liked ones and she has posted a yet-another photo with her baby girl playing with soap bubbles.

Mrs. Funnybones shared Nitara's photo with a caption that read, "To live like a child in iridescent wonder-Have we grown up or have we lost out?"

The post received beautiful comments from her followers, praising daughter Nitara's innocence, simplicity and the cute little unicorn dress she wore. One of Twinkle Khanna's admirers wrote, "A big fan of, how you look at things and communicate! Childhood,Awesome (sic).

Recently, she picked up daughter Nitara from her school in Goregaon and waited patiently with the other parents till the kids trooped out. No starry airs or backdoor exits. We like.

On the other hand, speaker at an event, Twinkle Khanna compared social media trolls to cockroaches. "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on," said the actress, who was present there to discuss on the topic, 'Social Media Trolling on Social Media Platforms'.

