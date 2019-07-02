Sumeet Vyas on a romantic vacation with wife Ekta Kaul in Taiwan; see pictures

web-series

As Sumeet Vyas was shooting the last leg of his upcoming project, he asked wife Ekta Kaul to accompany him later, as they cashed in the opportunity and spent some time together post marriage

Sumeet Vyas shared these pictures with wife Ekta Kaul on his Instagram account.

Actor and writer Sumeet Vyas had a busy year post his marriage with actress Ekta Kaul last year. Since then Sumeet has been caught up finishing up his projects back to back. Soon after his marriage, Sumeet was caught up shooting for Tripling season 2 and then Ekta Kapoor's courtroom drama series Verdict for her OTT platform Alt Balaji. Sumeet will be seen donning the legendary character of Ram Jethmalani. Other than shooting on various platforms Sumeet is also busy writing for shows and plays. Post their marriage the couple has hardly got any personal time to go on vacation. Recently Sumeet was in Thailand shooting for his upcoming project along with Kubra Sait. Being on international soil Sumeet took this as an opportunity and chalked out a plan for a quick vacation to a different location away from Thailand along with his beautiful wife Ekta.

Sumeet planned the much-awaited vacation for himself and Ekta to Taiwan. Sumeet and Ekta decided for a quick getaway to this Chinese Island post Sumeets wrap up in Thailand. Ekta flew down from Mumbai joining Sumeet on the last leg of the shoot in Thailand and they both took off for a beautiful vacation. The couple decided to spend one week in Taiwan exploring the island state away from all their busy work schedule.

In another post shared by Sumeet Vyas, the actor took a jibe at his photography skills and gave the credit to his "better half" Ekta, who retaliates not "better..." but "best half."

Speaking about his experience, Sumeet said, "I was going to be in Taiwan for work. So I planned this into a personal trip and flew down Ekta to accompany me. After marriage, we haven't had a single trip together, so this was a great time to spend together. We absolutely loved Taiwan, it's super-scenic and there's a lot to do. I have Ekta to plan everything as she's the one who's really good with the research and I left it to her. We have gotten a chance to explore local culture, some amazing food, and some amazing sights and places here."

