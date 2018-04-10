Narendra Modi arrives at Champaran Satyagraha's centenary celebrations

The Prime Minister is slated to address 20,000 'Swachhagrahis' (cleanliness ambassadors). He will also lay the foundation stone for four sewerage projects. The theme of the centenary celebrations is "Satyagrah se Swachhagrah"



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Patna on Tuesday to attend the closing ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha's centenary celebrations. As per police officials an Indian Air force aircraft brought Narendra Modi to the event and he was received by Bihar Governor Saatyapal Malik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and several senior BJP leaders

The Prime Minister is slated to address 20,000 'Swachhagrahis' (cleanliness ambassadors). He will also lay the foundation stone for four sewerage projects. The theme of the centenary celebrations is "Satyagrah se Swachhagrah".

Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran Satyagrah on April 10, 1917, against the British to fight for rights of farmers who were forced to undertake indigo cultivation. Swachhagrahis are the 'foot soldiers' and motivators to implement the Community Approaches to Sanitation at the village level.

(with inputs from IANS)

Also read: Chalo Champaran: 20,000 volunteers to promote cleanliness on Satyagraha's 100-yr anniversary

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates