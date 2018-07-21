Narendra Modi as PM shouldn't talk about petty things: Chandrababu Naidu

"As a Prime Minister of this country, you should not talk like that. As the Prime Minister, you should not talk about petty things," Naidu said

N Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was pained to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him with "corrupt politicians" and talking about "petty things" during his reply to the TDPs no-confidence motion.

"As a Prime Minister of this country, you should not talk like that. As the Prime Minister, you should not talk about petty things," Naidu said.

He was talking to reporters a day after the BJP-led NDA government defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

The motion was moved by Naidu's Telegu Desam Party (TDP), which until recently was an NDA constituent but pulled out of the grouping to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh that was bifurcated and Telangana carved out of it in 2014.

The bifurcation is said to have caused huge financial and resource losses to Andhra as capital Hyderabad and IT city Cyberabad went to Telangana.

Naidu said the "BJP has again betrayed the state… and its five crore people" and Modi had failed to keep his own promises.

"After 15 years, first time no-confidence motion was moved by opposition parties. We knew they have majority. But the motion was majority versus morality," he said.

The Chief Minister said said he was "deeply pained" to hear Modi describing Andhra Pradesh's genuine demand for special category status as TDP's internal fight with YSR Congress in the state.

"How can he compare me with tainted politicians. The YSR Congress is a corrupt (party)."

Naidu said people of Andhra Pradesh were very angry with the BJP and Modi because their sentiments were being taken for granted.

"People of Andhra are totally disturbed. People are very angry because of injustice done to them," he said, adding that was what was done to the people of Punjab, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

"What happened in Punjab? What happened in Assam? What happened in Jammu and Kashmir? It is only a sentiment. We didn't deal with it properly.

"You cannot do injustice to our people. But I gave confidence to my people. I told them if you go into destruction mode, agitation mode, we will land up nowhere.

"At the same time, we will work very hard, we will create wealth but we will fight for our genuine demands. For every problem, there is a political situation," Naidu said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates