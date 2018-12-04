Narendra Modi asks Opposition: Where have you got your expertise on religion from?

national

Addressing an election rally in Jodhpur, the PM said in a sarcastic jibe that he was a small "kaamdar" (worker) who never claimed to have full knowledge of Hinduism but the "naamdar" (dynast) has the right to speak

BJP supporters carry the cutouts of PM and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje during an election rally, in Jodhpur. Pic/PTI

Launching a stinging attack against the Congress for questioning his knowledge on Hinduism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the dynast-worker analogy to ask the Opposition party where it got its expertise on the religion.

Addressing an election rally in Jodhpur, the PM said in a sarcastic jibe that he was a small "kaamdar" (worker) who never claimed to have full knowledge of Hinduism but the "naamdar" (dynast) has the right to speak.

Modi has often referred to Rahul Gandhi as "naamdar". He also brought up the names of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and first President Rajendra Prasad. Nehru objected to Prasad's visit for the consecration of Somnath temple, which was destroyed by foreign invaders and renovated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the PM told the gathering ahead of elections in the state on December 7.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever