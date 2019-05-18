Narendra Modi came, sat and left at the press conference

national

On last day of campaigning, a pensive Prime Minister Modi appears alongside his party boss Amit Shah, but fails to answer a single question from the press and media

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/AFP

In his first appearance at a press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted in opening remarks that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions.

In a surprising move, Modi showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by BJP chief Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.

Modi diverted questions, saying he will not answer because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed. "We are disciplined soldiers of the party. The party president is everything for us," Modi said. On BJP's performance, Modi said, "The election has been amazing (shandar). Polls were held in a positive spirit. A government with full majority will come back after remaining in power for five years.

Shah also claimed a single majority this election and said, "There is Modi wave in the country which will re-elect PM Modi again... We will get more than 300 seats along with our pre-poll allies. We will have the government".

Can't forgive Pragya: PM

Meanwhile, at his last rally today, Modi said he will never forgive BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a true patriot. "The remarks about Gandhiji or Godse are very wrong for society," he said. "... I would never be able to forgive her fully," he added.

Earlier, Shah said remarks on Gandhi's assassin by three BJP leaders – Thakur, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde and Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel – were not in line with the party's ideology. They have been given 10 days to explain themselves, he said.

