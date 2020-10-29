Narendra Modi: Can yuvraj of jungle raj fulfil Bihar's aspirations?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, in Darbhanga, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the opposition RJD in Bihar, calling its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj" and attacking him over the promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He cautioned people against the double whammy Bihar could face if those responsible for having turned the state "beemar" (sick) were voted to power amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing rallies in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, and the state capital, the PM also set the tone for the day with a dash of Hindutva when he made a mention of Ayodhya at his first election meeting.

"Forget about government jobs. If they succeed (in winning), Bihar will lose jobs even in the private sector. The party has copyright over kidnappings and companies will be forced to shut shop and flee as they will be under duress because of extortion calls," Modi alleged.

"It's not the time for 'hawa hawai' (empty promises). These elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who have pulled Bihar out of deep darkness....Please ask yourself the question does the yuvraj of jungle raj have the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state's lower and middle classes," he said.

1 lakh

No. of VVPATS, ballot and control units set up for Phase I polls

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever