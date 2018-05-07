Narendra Modi: Congress's agenda is only to oppose and criticise me

The Congress was functioning with an "anti-Dalit" mindset due to which it stalled the Parliament and obstructed according of a constitutional status on the OBC Commission, Modi claimed



Accusing the Congress of having the agenda of only opposing him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held the Opposition party responsible for disruption of part of the budget session of Parliament in March.

"As the Congress agenda is only to oppose and criticise me, it does not allow even the Parliament to function," Modi said at a BJP rally. "The Congress had an eco-system of looting, which our government has come down heavily on. No wonder the party is angry with me and its leaders are abusing me," he added. Campaigning for the party's candidates contesting from the state's northern part, about 470 km north of Bengaluru, the PM said the Congress owes an explanation to the country about why it disrupted the Parliament. The second part of the budget session from March 5 to April 6 was washed out due to disruptions owing to protests by the Congress-led Opposition.

The Congress was functioning with an "anti-Dalit" mindset due to which it stalled the Parliament and obstructed according of a constitutional status on the OBC Commission, Modi claimed.

