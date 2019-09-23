Narendra Modi, Donald Trump pose for selfie with kid at Howdy, Modi! event

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with a kid on Sunday with their hands on each other's shoulders.

Modi received Trump and they were also seen greeting a group of children who were dressed up in traditional attire. The two leaders also walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.

India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance before the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event Howdy Modi!

The main event was preceded by 90-minute long music, dance and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America.

