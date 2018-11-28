Narendra Modi: Family ruled parties TRS, Congress playing friendly match

national

Party workers felicitate Modi during an election rally in Nizamabad, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the TRS and Congress of perpetuating family rule and said the two parties were playing a "friendly match" in Telangana elections.

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to inclusive growth, Modi, addressing his first election rally in the state, said vote bank politics has harmed development like "termites".

"The chief minister of Telangana and his family thinks they can get away with doing no work like the Congress.... They have adopted the style of the Congress, which ruled for 50-52 years without doing anything . But that cannot happen now," he told an election rally in Nizamabad.

