Narendra Modi government trying to bulldoze financial business, opposition tells Speaker

The opposition on Tuesday complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the Narendra Modi government was trying to bulldoze the entire financial business without a discussion on it and was "hell bent" on passing the Finance Bill



Narendra Modi

The opposition on Tuesday complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the Narendra Modi government was trying to bulldoze the entire financial business without a discussion on it and was "hell bent" on passing the Finance Bill "without proper scrutiny".

A letter to the Speaker signed by a number of leaders from different opposition parties said: "As per Parliamentary practices are concerned, without deciding/informing the date and time of Guillotine and passing of Finance Bill to all party leaders, it is quite unusual to include them in the list of business." "This shows the government's arrogance and unilateral move to bulldoze all the financial business without discussing them on the floor of the House...The government is hell bent on passing the entire (Finance) Bill without proper scrutiny.

"Therefore, we the opposition party members would like to express our strong protest and demand immediate intervention from you to protect the rights of the Parliament Members," it said. The opposition leaders wrote the letter after an item putting to vote in the House the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget 2018-19 appeared in the revised list of day's business.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever