Narendra Modi hails 'Coolie No. 1' team for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the launch of key initiatives for farmers welfare, in Mathura on September 11, 2019. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the team of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Coolie No. 1' for contributing to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country. 'Coolie No. 1' stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic."

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Earlier on September 1, Varun Dhawan had tweeted a photo of the film crew flaunting their steel sippers. The picture-perfect still features Varun taking the centre space with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, father David Dhawan, producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Dhawan tweeted, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes." He added, "The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles." [sic]

During his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi announced banning single-use plastic. During 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates