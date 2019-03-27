Narendra Modi: India demonstrates anti-satellite missile capability, now a space power

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 13:52 IST | PTI

Narendra Modi said, Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security

Narendra Modi: India demonstrates anti-satellite missile capability, now a space power
Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the prime minister said India's action was not directed against any country. Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said. The prime minister had advertised his address to the nation on Twitter, calling it an important message. 

"Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he said, setting off speculation across the country on what the topic was likely to be. Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security had met at the prime minister's residence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modinew delhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Narendra Modi: No home will be without electricity in 'New India'

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK