Narendra Modi: India has to start public campaign for development across nation

Stating that the time has come to fulfil the aspirations of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has to start a public campaign to bring development across the nation and fight poverty.



Speaking at the launch of the BJP manifesto, PM Modi said: "We have to fight poverty. Only the poor can fight poverty. I am a son of the soil. That is why I can feel the changes which have come. The BJP will empower the poor in their fight against poverty. India has to launch a campaign for development."



He also said that he had to carry out those tasks in the past five years, which should have been carried out in 1950-55 itself. "It is important to have an assessment of the work done under the BJP from 2014 to 2019 in comparison to the works done during the previous governments."



He said that there is not one solution to the problems which stem from India's "multi-cultural" society. "Therefore, BJP came up with multi-layered solutions," he said.



"For the country to progress, it is important to see that no group is left out from the development drive. The BJP in its 2019 manifesto has 75 resolutions which would be fulfilled in a fixed time period."



"Our society is multi-cultural. We have set 75 well-defined resolutions in our manifesto that we can fulfil in a time-bound manner. We are moving forward with 'one mission, one direction," he said.



"Politics could have worked really well without caring for all groups but for the country to progress it was important to care for all sections of the society," added Prime Minister Modi.



The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections begin April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The result will be declared on May 23.

