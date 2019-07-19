Search

Narendra Modi invites ideas for his upcoming Independence Day address

Published: Jul 19, 2019, 15:20 IST | mid-day online desk

In a tweet, Modi urged people to share their ideas and opinions on what should become the key elements of his August 15 speech, just as he did in previous years

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and invited public suggestions for his upcoming Independence Day address.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also posted a picture alongside featuring a photo of him addressing the nation on last years' Independence Day.  In his tweet, PM Modi also mentioned NaMo App as the platform for posting suggestions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day for the sixth time this year from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital, Delhi.

As soon as PM Modi posted his tweet, netizens, and Twitterati OM Modi's tweet while suggesting issues for his upcoming speech. One user wrote, "Dear sir, Please request people to boycott single-use plastics and plant more trees and create awareness regarding conservation of the environment ," while another one tweeted with regards to women safety and security.

Here's how netizens reacted to PM Modi's invite for ideas:

With inputs from ANI

