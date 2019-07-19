Narendra Modi invites ideas for his upcoming Independence Day address

national

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and invited public suggestions for his upcoming Independence Day address.

I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August.



Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App. https://t.co/seiXlFciCY pic.twitter.com/5OmhYIRVYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2019

In a tweet, Modi urged people to share their ideas and opinions on what should become the key elements of his August 15 speech, just as he did in previous years.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also posted a picture alongside featuring a photo of him addressing the nation on last years' Independence Day. In his tweet, PM Modi also mentioned NaMo App as the platform for posting suggestions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day for the sixth time this year from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital, Delhi.

As soon as PM Modi posted his tweet, netizens, and Twitterati OM Modi's tweet while suggesting issues for his upcoming speech. One user wrote, "Dear sir, Please request people to boycott single-use plastics and plant more trees and create awareness regarding conservation of the environment ," while another one tweeted with regards to women safety and security.

Here's how netizens reacted to PM Modi's invite for ideas:

One more note bandi on 15 August please sir have a req to you — Shakif Ekbal (@shakif_ekbal) July 19, 2019

Stop protection to local businesses minting monies paying low to labor, employees & let them compete with global giants to come at par with world technologies than supporting selling backward technologies in BHARAT. — Mr. Natwar Lal (@MrNOTWARLAL) July 19, 2019

Sir please help police to arrest more anti national people like #Aijazkhan as they are creating unrest in the society. — Rahul - à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤² - à¨°à¨¾à¨¹à©à¨² (@rahulpassi) July 19, 2019

Respected sir,A THOT ON EDUCATION,UPLIFTMENT,FOOD FOR ALL ARE SOME MAJOR ISSUES.

TOLL FREE ROADS ARE D ASK OF D HOUR.

AS TIME FUEL MONEY ARE WASTED DUE TO APPRX 2 KM LONG LINES AT TOLLS

OFCOURSE POLLUTION DUE TO THIS — gazanfer (@gajju1970) July 19, 2019

Sir you should must spoke about Akhlaq , pahlu khan, Tabrez Ansari job crisis , farmers suicide etc — Anwar Ali (@DrAnwarAli89) July 19, 2019

Dear sir ,

Please request people to boycott single use plastics and plant more trees and create awareness regarding conservation of environment . — Vishal sharma (@Vishal12383) July 19, 2019

There is huge network of NGOs and trusts that run in J&K without following rules and procedure.There are no audits,no details of where the funding is coming from, where they spend,no record of their donors.Their role in terror financing needs to be looked into precisely @HMOIndia — AQUIB MIR (@AQUIBMIR7) July 19, 2019

Sir do you have any plan to save girls , now a days every alternate day news about a girl rapped, can you decide highest punishment for culprit like shoot in public, otherwise no use of slogan Beti bachao, beti padhao.

Or give gun to every father ofa girl to protect her daughter — Narendra Attry (@narendraattry) July 19, 2019

With inputs from ANI

