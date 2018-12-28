Narendra Modi meets Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley to discuss farmers' issues

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also said that they will not allow Modi to sleep till a farm loan waiver is announced for farmers

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held consultations with top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on issues concerning farmers amid indications that agrarian problems could be a factor in the BJP's ouster from three Hindi heartland states.

Sources said the meeting held on Wednesday evening discussed ways in which the government could provide more relief to farmers. It may make a major announcement for farmers in the coming days.

The BJP-led government has a stated goal of doubling farmers incomes by 2022, but the Congress has been portraying it as "anti-farmer" and had wooed voters in the recently concluded assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with farm loan waivers.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also said that they will not allow Modi to sleep till a farm loan waiver is announced for farmers.

The Lok Sabha elections are about four months away and the government is expected to improve its connect with farmers in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Union cabinet met Thursday evening. A briefing about its decisions will take place on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever