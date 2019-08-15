Narendra Modi: Need to expose those who shelter, promote terrorism

national

He also saluted the sacrifice of security personnel for sacrificing their present for brightening the future of citizens of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On the 73rd Independence Day at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and highlighted the need for all global powers to come together to fight against terrorism stating that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear. Narendra Modi emphasised that security and peace are two important aspects and added, "Different parts of the world are struggling with conflicts and security crisis. For world peace, India has to play its role. In global aspects, India cannot stay a silent witness to it. We all must come together to identify those who support or breed terrorism. We are committed to fighting against terrorism".

Speaking further, Narendra Modi said, "India is strongly fighting against those who are spreading terrorism. Terrorism in any part of the world is a war against humanity and hence all humanitarian forces should come together to expose the real face of those who harbour, promote or export terrorism. Those who give protection and support terrorism must be completely exposed. Some people have troubled not only India but also our neighbours through terrorism. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace. India should play its role in uniting all global forces to eradicate terrorism. When we fight against terrorism then we are actively playing our role in enhancing security and peace in this whole region."

With inputs from ANI

