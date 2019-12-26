Narendra Modi posts photo of him watching solar eclipse, says 'most welcome' to make memes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was enthusiastic about watching the solar eclipse in New Delhi was unable to do so because of cloud cover. Although he managed to catch a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to post his pictures of trying to view the Sun. "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

Like always, twitterati is very prompt when it comes to memes. A Twitter user posted Narendra Modi's picture and said, "This is becoming a meme". What was amusing was Narendra Modi's reply, who said, "Most welcome....enjoy :)"

Although fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning, people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle. The rare celestial spectacle will start at 8.04 am and continued for around three hours.

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's outer edges visible to form a 'ring of fire' or annulus around the moon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates