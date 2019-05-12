Narendra Modi presents his report card to people

national

Modi said that he had served as Gujarat Chief Minister for the longest time and was Prime Minister for five years

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that when he got a chance to serve the people, he ensured welfare schemes but the opposition ensured their own welfare.



Addressing an election rally in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister placed his report card before the people.



"When I got a chance to serve you, I gave you free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh but they (opposition) indulged in an ambulance scam. I gave electricity to the poor but they are responsible for a scam in the power and coal sector. I also ensured free gas connection to seven crore poor women. I got houses built for 1.5 crore people but when the opposition parties were in power, they built bungalows for themselves.," he said.





PM Narendra Modi in Deoria: SP-BSP can't fight terrorism, these people can't even control roadside goons, how will they combat terrorism? Meanwhile, vote-cutter Congress's defence policy encourages terrorism and naxalism. pic.twitter.com/kMg0XS4biF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

Modi said that he had served as Gujarat Chief Minister for the longest time and was Prime Minister for five years.



"My report card is before you. Today some people are seeking my caste certificate but when they were in power, they made crores of money for themselves," he said.



The Prime Minister further said that his government had fought a direct fight against terrorism and the country was voting on this issue.



"Those who terrorised the country are today, living under the shadow of fear. India's voice is being heard across the world and people are voting on this issue," he said.



In an obvious reference to the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said that those who were born with silver spoon in their mouth have got more silver spoons made for themselves.



They think they are the emperors of this country and treat the people as their slaves. Such people can never work for the welfare of the people, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates