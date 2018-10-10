Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on Navratri

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for the festival of Navratri, which commenced on Wednesday.

"Mother Durga, the goddess of strength, brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all," Modi tweeted.

"We bow today, to the daughter of the mountains, 'Maa Shailaputri'. An Avatar of 'Maa Durga', she is also closely associated with nature. She personifies simplicity. Best wishes to the countrymen on the arrival of the holy festival of Navratri," he said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished the people on the religious festival.

In a Facebook post, he said: "Best wishes to the countrymen on the advent of the holy festival of Navratri."

