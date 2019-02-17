Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind extend wishes to Telangana CM on birthday

national

The Chief Minister has asked all leaders and cadres of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) not to organise any celebrations.

K Chandrasekhar Rao. Pic/ Telangana CMO's Twitter

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao turned 65 today and he announced that he will not celebrate his birthday in the wake of Pulwama terror attacks which claimed the lives of 49 CRPF soldiers. KCR said at a time when the nation was in a state of grief it would not be proper on his part to celebrate.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended heartfelt wishes to Telangana CM. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Kovind and Modi along with Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu conveyed their greetings to Rao over the phone. Modi also greeted the Chief Minister on Twitter. "May Almighty bless him with a long life filled with good health."

Greetings to Telangana’s Chief Minister, Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life filled with good health. @TelanganaCMO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2019

