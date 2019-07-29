Narendra Modi releases tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

national

Narendra Modi releases All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, says India, with around 3,000 tigers, one of safest habitats for them in world

Pic courtesy/Narendra Modi/Twitter

New Delhi: Narendra Modi released the All India Tiger Estimation report 2018 on Monday on the occasion of International Tiger Day and highlighted upon the need of striking a healthy balance between environment and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed India as one the world's safest and biggest tiger habitats. The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2019, according to the report.

Today, on #InternationalTigerDay, the All India Tiger Estimation 2018 will be released.



The Government of India is committed to taking all possible steps and supporting all efforts to protect the tiger.



Do watch the programme. It begins at around 9:30 AM. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger. Results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian happy. Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that target of doubling tiger population will be 2022. We completed this target 4 years early. Today we can proudly say that India, with about 3000 tigers, is one of the world's biggest and safest tiger habitats," Narendra Modi stated at the occasion.

Releasing the results of All India Tiger Estimation. #InternationalTigerDay https://t.co/b73ADzson4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

Outlining the necessity of striking a healthy balance between development and environment, Narendra Modi said, "In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation. India will prosper economically and environmentally. The speed and dedication with which various stakeholders worked to achieve this is remarkable. India will build more roads and India will have cleaner rivers. India will have better train connectivity and also greater tree coverage".

A commitment fulfilled, that too well in advance!



It was decided to work towards doubling the tiger population by 2022 but India achieved this 4 years in advance!



India is proud to be home to almost 75% of the global tiger population. #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/t98f2RICE5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

Development and the environment are not mutually exclusive.



India will progress economically and take the lead in protecting the environment. #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/RjcBMGpFvh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

"India will build more homes for our citizens and at the same time create quality habitats for animals. India will have a vibrant marine economy and healthier marine ecology. This balance is what will contribute to a strong and inclusive India. In 2014, India had 692 Protected Areas which have now increased to 860 in 2019. Similarly, community reserves have also increased from 43 in 2014 to over 100 now", he added.

On a lighter note, Narendra Modi also invoked the reference of two popular Bollywood movies to back his point of conserving the big cats. "I would like to tell the people associated with this field that the story which started with 'Ek Tha Tiger' and has reached to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' should not stop here. The only tiger being alive won't help. We have to intensify the steps related to tiger conservation and the speed of such initiatives must be intensified."

