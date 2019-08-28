Narendra Modi shares news of Sardar Sarovar water level reaching 134 mts

national

The Prime Minister also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted pictures of the dam which is located at Kevadiya in Gujarat, across Narmada river

Sardar Sarovar water level reaches 134 mts. Pic/Narendra Modi's Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat has touched 134 metres which is historic. He requested everybody to visit it and also the Statue of Unity which is nearby. According to the dam authorities, this is the highest water level after the dam's height was raised to 138 metres in 2017.

The Prime Minister also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted pictures of the dam which is located at Kevadiya in Gujarat, across Narmada river. "News that will make you thrilled! Happy to share that the water levels at the Sardar Sarovar Dam have reached a historic 134.00 meters," the PM tweeted.

Sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the ‘Statue of Unity.' pic.twitter.com/nfH67KcrHR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

"Sharing some of the breathtaking view, with the hope that you will go visit this iconic place and see the 'Statue of Unity'," Modi added.

