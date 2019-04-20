Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for 'not doing enough to uplift poor'

national

The Prime Minister also told the voters that if his government will come to power again, then the BJP will take substantial steps to weed out infiltrators from across India

Narendra Modi

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for demanding proof of Balakot air strike and slammed her for not doing enough to uplift the poor in the society despite being in the power for several years. "When the Indian soldiers entered Pakistan's territory and killed the terrorist, then 'didi' (Banerjee) was among those leaders who asked for proof. If she wants to find evidence, then she must first find proof of chit fund scam," he said while addressing a meeting.

"Mamata didi intends to apply the model of West Bengal to the entire country. The poor are kept poor and it is hard to carry out religious processions. This is the model she is referring to?" he asked. "TMC, Left front and the Congress indulge in politics of discrimination. On the other hand, our government believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The schemes of our governments are benefiting the poor and marginalised from all communities," he added.

The Prime Minister also told the voters that if his government will come to power again, then the BJP will take substantial steps to weed out infiltrators from across India. "When Modi government will form again on May 23, we will take stronger steps against infiltration on Indian borders." In his concluding statement, Prime Minister Modi alleged that Banerjee has looted the state and has not done any significant development. He said he is sure, "people are not going to cast a ballot in favour of the TMC."

"This time, the people have decided to teach a lesson to 'speedbreaker' didi for targeting people with the help of goons, robbing their money, and stopping their development." "Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates